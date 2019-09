6 Ways To Tidy Your Home For Impromptu Guests

Before you toss your phone out the window and draw your blackout shades (if they can't see you, you're not there, right?), take a breath. In partnership with the tidying experts at Swiffer , we pulled together six easy, lightning-quick ways to revive your pad from the depths of domestic disgrace. The best part? With a little luck, you'll still have ample time to ditch the groufit and run a brush through your hair, too.