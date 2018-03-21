6 Ways To Tidy Your Home For Impromptu Guests

We've all been there: You're hours into a TV binge (elbow-deep in a bag of cheese doodles, no less) when you get that text from a friend. "Hey! I'm in your hood rn! Cool if I drop by?" The panic ensues. You're sporting your fave — albeit impossible-to-remove — charcoal mask, and your hair has definitely seen better days. Even worse: Your place looks like a total disaster zone. (Are those dirty socks? Under the couch? Yep.)