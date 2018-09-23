There’s no skirting around how upsetting parts of the documentary are. They discuss their experiences of sexual assault in some detail and nothing will quite overshadow the abominable reality of what has been endured by thousands of women in the 11 years that City of Joy has been running, let alone before. But at the core of City of Joy is a message of love, sisterhood and reform. The centre's founders want these women to be confident in speaking about what happened to them, to tell their stories so that other women will know that they are not alone and, once they leave the City of Joy, to go back to their communities and become leaders of a better future. "We are here to give joy," Dr Mukwege tells Ensler in some archive footage of the pair travelling to the site where the City of Joy would later be built. "And the women don’t have to be unhappy forever," Ensler responds.