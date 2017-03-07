“'Pineapple' was the safe word,” remembers Andrea, “we’d say it in the group if we felt like we needed to stop.” Attendees were invited to say at the beginning of her session if there were any words or things they didn’t want in the space, and they were told they could leave any time they wanted. “It felt like it was about empowering us to keep ourselves safe, like it was our own responsibility to stay with ourselves and notice if we didn’t, so we could do some work, and not tiptoe around the fact that we were all there because we’d been raped.”