For many of us, the British festive season means mince pies, last-minute gift-buying, a little too much to drink and of course, excitedly watching the annual batch of Christmas TV adverts.
This year's most high-profile promos are undoubtedly John Lewis's Buster the Boxer ad - though some viewers are a bit disappointed with it - and Sainsbury's' stop-motion animation about an overworked dad featuring that vocal performance from James Corden.
But now, a rather unlikely rival for our festive affections has emerged. Heathrow Airport has released a truly lovely Christmas TV ad starring a pair of older teddy bears who make their way through the terminal after touching down in the UK for the festive season.
"Coming Home for Christmas" is almost impossible not to "aww!" at, and there's a cute twist at the end that it would be almost cruel to spoil... so I won't.
Now, a cynic would point out that Heathrow Airport could really do with a decent Christmas advert after the government approved its controversial plans to build a third runway last month.
That cynic would obviously be right, but it's still difficult not to watch this advert without thinking about your own older relatives and feeling a slight moistening around the eyes.
