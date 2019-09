Instead, I got a load of animals jumping on a trampoline.If you haven't seen the ad yet, the plot is basically this: a dad buys his daughter a trampoline for Christmas and some animals that would usually rip each other apart happily bounce away while Buster the Dog (the star of the show) looks on jealously, shut up in a conservatory. Then, when he's released on Christmas morning, he finally gets to enjoy the trampoline for himself.Call me cold-hearted but, for me, Buster and his trampoline have nothing on 2011's heart-rending The Long Wait , a meditation on selflessness and the value of showing love for family and friends through our carefully chosen gifts. That was a far more inspiring message than the envy and self-interest we see in this year's ad.And it seems I'm not the only one left slightly underwhelmed by John Lewis' offering. Others shared similar views on Twitter.