The ad dropped on YouTube earlier this morning and, as was to be expected – considering the high bar the company has set for itself and the huge budget involved (reportedly £1m) – people's reactions have been mixed.
Personally? After this shit-show of a year, full of hate-fuelled politics, the ongoing refugee crisis and countless unspeakable disasters, I was hoping for something to renew my hope for humankind and make me feel all warm and fuzzy from the inside out.
Instead, I got a load of animals jumping on a trampoline.
If you haven't seen the ad yet, the plot is basically this: a dad buys his daughter a trampoline for Christmas and some animals that would usually rip each other apart happily bounce away while Buster the Dog (the star of the show) looks on jealously, shut up in a conservatory. Then, when he's released on Christmas morning, he finally gets to enjoy the trampoline for himself.
Call me cold-hearted but, for me, Buster and his trampoline have nothing on 2011's heart-rending The Long Wait, a meditation on selflessness and the value of showing love for family and friends through our carefully chosen gifts. That was a far more inspiring message than the envy and self-interest we see in this year's ad.
And it seems I'm not the only one left slightly underwhelmed by John Lewis' offering. Others shared similar views on Twitter.
Am I the only one that's a little disappointed in the John Lewis advert? It's sweet, but the first time I've not shed a tear! 😨 #DontHateMe— Ange (@angesayss) November 10, 2016
John Lewis ad hasn't pulled on my heart strings as much as I hoped— Beth Bradford (@_BethBradford) November 10, 2016
Only me who thinks the john lewis adverts shite this year???— Leah Easton (@leahnicole_97) November 10, 2016
#johnlewis Christmas ad....disappointing this year but hey, it's Christmas. 🎄🎅 #bustertheboxer #bouncebounce— Claret & Blue Mako (@WoWnut) November 10, 2016
I think Trump's victory has killed my Christmassy spirit. I watch the #johnlewis ad and just think squirrels and foxes dig up my allotment— Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) November 10, 2016
But not everyone agreed with us hard-hearted folk, with some even saying it's John Lewis' best Christmas ad yet.
The John Lewis advert has made me so happy! It's good to see an advert that brings joy rather than tears. Best one yet! #BusterTheBoxer 😍🐶❤️— Nicole Read ✨ (@MsNicoleRead) November 10, 2016
John Lewis.....how do you do it? I cried & laughed & I'm now SO excited for christmas!! #ilovebiff #JohnLewisAdvert— Charlotte Geen (@charlegeen) November 10, 2016
will there EVER be a year when the #JohnLewis christmas advert doesn't make me cry and will watch it 1000 times just to feel cosy☺️🎁🎄💗!!— chloé (@chlopohutch) November 10, 2016
What do you think? Did it move you to tears, or are you still too busy crying over Trump to give a damn?