The film has so far garnered over 470,000 views – despite it having been first uploaded in June and clearly stating in the title that it was Jablonka's 'A level media coursework'.He said the film took two weeks to produce. "It was a very rushed piece, I've left it till the last month to do it," he added."Creating a short film is a lot of work especially when it's CGI, I was responsible things outside of my comfort zone like character animation and lighting, so be forgiving."Last year's real John Lewis campaign took nearly 12 months and cost £1m to make, with an extra £6m spent on advertising slots, The Guardian reported This year's official John Lewis Christmas is expected to launch on Thursday 10th November and reportedly cost £7m to make.Some Youtube commenters said the video was better than many of John Lewis' genuine adverts and said the retailer should hire him.After having created something so realistic in just two weeks, most likely with zero budget, we hope Jablonka at least got an A*.