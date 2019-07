Choking During Sex Is On The Rise — But Some People Aren’t Asking First

Why do so many men (because it is primarily men) choke their partners without asking? On Reddit, I found some men who wrote that choking was so expected that they thought their partners would judge them negatively, or even dump them, if they didn’t spontaneously do it. “Girls who are seeking that kind of rough sex and don’t get it in the first few sessions will move on and not often give the relationship time to move into the more kinky territory. Girls who aren’t necessarily into it though will still come back, even if they weren’t huge fans of it the first time,” wrote one man. Another wrote, “You just try it out in the moment, if she says no, then don’t carry on. It’s pretty simple.”