The sheer comfort of a flannel shirt cannot be underestimated in the hierarchy of WFH attire. "The line between work and leisure is increasingly blurred: items with indoor-outdoor versatility, that have a timeless quality and that are 'presentable' enough for work meetings while retaining comfort," are key, Maggioni points out. Much like other hardworking materials such as denim and leather, the more a flannel shirt is worn and washed, the better – softer, more comforting – it becomes. (As a historical aside, herein lies the failure of the 2010 era of the checked shirt: as normcore went mainstream and alternative fashion became ubiquitous, the flannel evolved from hipster homage to heritage to the shop floor of every Topman and H&M on the high street. The silhouette became more fitted, the colours more saturated, and the checked button-up grew synonymous with smart shirts for a lads’ night out at Oceana, losing its indifference and countercultural appeal.) In fact, it’s one of the best items to buy secondhand, so of course it's being revisited at a time when sustainability is an immense priority. It’s affordable, too – a key factor in an item’s appeal, particularly amid growing financial concerns – and, having shaken off all gendered connotations, is an item that works, quite literally, for everybody.