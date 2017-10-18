30 Celebrities You Didn't Know Had A Twin

Sure, you know about the Olsen twins, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, and Tia and Tamera Mowry. They all rose to fame as twins — and at least in their early days, those dynamic duos came as package deals in their on screen appearances. But there are way more twins in Hollywood than the ones who achieved fame together. Did you know, for instance, that Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother?
While some of the celebrity twins are actors themselves, plenty of their birth counterparts have gone the non-fame route. You still might have seen some of them on screen before, though. Laverne Cox's brother, M Lamar, appears as the pre-transition Sophia in Orange Is The New Black flashbacks. And Leslie Hamilton Gearren, a nurse, appeared as her twin Linda Hamilton's on-screen double in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Still, there are plenty of celebrities with twins who've flown under the fame radar, despite sharing birthdays with their more-famous siblings.
We've rounded up 30 celebrities you probably had no idea were twins. Some of them, like Rami Malek's twin, Sami Malek, are identical to their more-famous counterparts. Other fraternal twins, like Ashton and Michael Kutcher, look notably less alike. Click through to learn more about some of your favorite stars and their twin counterparts. Fair warning, though — you might just be inspired to watch Sister, Sister or It Takes Two after reading about all these twins.
