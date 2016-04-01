Jobs are like relationships: Some are wonderful, some are horrible, and some of them totally screw us (and not in a sexy Top Gun type of way). Like relationships, the jobs we’ve held can teach us valuable things about ourselves. As we work toward our larger professional objectives, no gig is too “small” or insignificant to shape the course of our careers. In the end, we’re all striving for an LTR with our dream occupation, but finding that occuBAEtion can be one of life’s biggest challenges.
I’m currently in the honeymoon phase of my own dream-job LTR. I’m fortunate enough to have a career as a writer, something I’ve worked long and hard to achieve. But the road to my dream was paved with many professional mistakes (and countless hellish day jobs). So, in an attempt to help you avoid the many career face-plants I’ve made along the way, I’ve compiled a list of (gulp) every mistake I’ve ever made...and how to avoid them.
