Slammed Doors & Heavy Conversations: What Happened When I Went Door-To-Door Canvassing

It's a fascinating neighbourhood in that there is a diverse mix of political persuasions and we get a real insight into why people believe what they do. This time, instead of feeling nervous as we wait for people to answer doors, I am geared up and ready to chat. One household is on the electoral register as Tory but we're greeted by the couple's young son, who is able to vote for the first time. It's colder than before and he's in shorts and bare feet, so I don't expect him to talk for long, but we chat for nearly 10 minutes. The Green Party's policies make the most sense to him but Labour and the Conservatives are neck and neck in his area, so we discuss Labour's Green New Deal. He's convinced both the main party leaders are liars, but hopefully we've given him something to think about.