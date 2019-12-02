The (Imagined) Dating Profiles Of 2019 General Election Candidates

Because we've all worked so hard and been so good this year, the powers that be have decided to reward us with an early Christmas present: a general election on 12th December. But who to vote for? With so many sexy options to choose from it can feel overwhelming, a bit like being on Tinder or Hinge but with fewer dick pics. To make life easier, we've kindly imagined the dating profiles for some of the 2019 general election candidates so you can get to know them a bit better and see if anyone takes your fancy. If not, feel free to swipe left on the whole lot. We wouldn't blame you.
