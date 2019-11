If you join the dots, far from Brexit being a single issue playing out in a silo, it is linked to everything else that is happening around us. We know from research conducted by Hope Not Hate that there are strong links between antifeminism, misogyny and the far right . This is now driving women out of British politics and, as a result, risks sidelining issues that matter to women – like abortion rights, domestic abuse and gender equality – because the people who stick their heads above the parapet to champion them can’t take it anymore.