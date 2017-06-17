Communities All Over The UK Are Getting Together For Jo Cox

Communities all over the UK are getting together this weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of Jo Cox's tragic death.
Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire, was brutally murdered on the 16th of June, 2016, shortly before she was due to meet local residents at a constituency surgery. She was just 41 years old.
Organised in her honour, The Great Get Together is a series of neighbourhood celebrations taking place across the country to promote the sense of community solidarity that Cox believed in. People taking part are using the hashtag #MoreInCommon on Twitter and Instagram in a nod to Cox's first ever speech in parliament. "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us," she told the House of Commons shortly after being sworn in as an MP in 2015.
Cox's husband, Brendan, who attended a Great Get Together event in their hometown of Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, told the BBC that his wife would have been "humbled" by the success of the initiative.
"She wanted to bring people together of different types and backgrounds and she would be incredibly humbled by the scale of the response," he told the BBC. "I think we know of about 120,000 events so far across the country. And I think what that shows is just the sense that the country's crying out for these moments of togetherness."
Below, check out pictures from a selection of Great Get Together events that have already taken place.
This morning we came together with our friends and neighbours, the @national_gallery, to celebrate what we have in common as part of the #GreatGetTogether campaign. If you're visiting us this weekend, why not make a trip to both galleries and discover the common links between our collections. Head to Twitter (@ NPGLondon) where we've put together a few painting pairings to help inspire you.
The Great Get Together is encouraging people to lay on neighbourhood celebrations however they see fit today and tomorrow (Sunday, the 18th of June). Street parties, bake sales, group walks, afternoon teas, and more are being organised. Find out when events in your local area are taking place on the website.
