Canicross Is A New Fitness Trend On Instagram & We're So Here For It

The runners at DogGo Dash Club use hand leashes, because running in the city can present some unpredictable challenges. If you're running in a park or on a trail, and you feel comfortable using a hands-free waist leash, go for it, but hold it taught until you and your dog find a rhythm, Patrick suggests. It's also wise to use a harness instead of a neck collar, because it gives you more control over your dog, Danielle says. Keep in mind that running is a learning process for you and for your dog, Patrick says. Over time, they'll associate you lacing up your sneakers with going on a fun run, so be patient as you work through kinks, he says.