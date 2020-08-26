3 Recipes That Celebrate The Incredible Flavours Of Burmese Food

If your tastebuds are a fan of the bold and flavourful, now is time to discover the food of Burma, with the Chung sisters as your guide.
Amy and Emily are sisters, doctors and home-cooks-turned-supper-club-hosts who love to eat, feed and entertain. Born in South London with Anglo-Burmese-Chinese heritage, they grew up watching their parents cooking from a wide range of influences, getting involved and picking up skills along the way. They soon began to cook like their Mum and Grandma, seamlessly throwing in a little bit of this and a splash of that to create delicious dishes.