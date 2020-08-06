The Easy Burmese Rice Noodle Dish That Means Home To Me

One of the most significant dishes for me, which is probably a familial thing, is a rice noodle dish called Mogok Meeshay. When my mum’s family moved from Mogok because it was too cold, the thing they brought with them was this dish and a love of pork. This is the dish that actually means home to me. It’s the one that when I visit my mum I request. It's the one that I've been cooking a lot since we've been on lockdown as I haven't been able to see my parents until recently. It's one that whenever we go to Burma, we get off the plane and we go to my auntie's house and it's on the table – it's what they cook for us. It's nostalgia for this lovely little wooden house that we had back in Mogok and all of the memories that they left there. My children like it as well, and it's one that I intend to pass on. Plus it’s incredibly easy to make. Which is very important!