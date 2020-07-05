In a year when any form of travel was made suddenly and indefinitely off-limits, the meals we make have taken on a whole new significance. We may not be able to physically travel, but our palate sure can be transported. So far under lockdown we've taken our tastebuds to Scandinavia and Japan, and even to our virtual back gardens as we learned to BBQ indoors.
While we may still not have access to the sun and sand of our planned holidays, we can bring some summer to our kitchens with the glorious Cretan recipes in Marianna Leivaditaki's new book Aegean: Recipes from the Mountains to the Sea.
All the recipes are made for sharing, making them reminiscent of the perfect picky meal at the end of a day in the sands. Without actually flying there, this is the closest you can safely get to travelling – and it's worth the culinary trip.