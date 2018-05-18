How To Plan A Wedding For Less Than 3k – By One Couple Who Did Just That

This is a bit of an awkward one – you want your girls to adhere to your style board, but you also don’t want to have to pay too much for their dresses. You also want them to feel comfortable and confident in whatever they wear. It’s always going to be tricky. But relinquishing a bit of control and letting your bridesmaids choose their own dresses can actually lift a huge stress off you – and off them. Maybe suggesting a colour scheme and vibe, then leaving the rest to them is a way to have the best of both worlds? Plus, they’re your best friends – they’re not going to want to cause you any more stress than is necessary... right?