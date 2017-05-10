How I Went From Making £18k To £80k In Just 4 Years

Don’t even think of comparing my job to that of Samantha Jones. An acquaintance from college put my résumé in the hands of a hiring manager at a boutique agency specialising in tech PR. He gave me a few tips on how to ace the interview, and two weeks later, I found myself shifting from the page uniform to suddenly wearing dress pants, a blazer, and far less sensible shoes. The job started as a paid internship, so the company could vet and train potential entry-level employees without offering benefits or a full salary. In early August, I got promoted to the position of account coordinator. The offer letter outlined £30,000 in salary, employer-paid health care, a 401(k) with an employer match of 4%, and three weeks of vacation time. I didn’t even take a moment to consider negotiating and signed on the dotted line. I felt rich!