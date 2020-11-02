It all depends on your age, your risk factors, and which guidelines your OB/GYN is partial to, so talk to your doctor. Your OB/GYN may perform a clinical breast exam (which is when your doctor uses their fingers to examine the chest) at your checkups, but not always. Most women begin getting annual mammograms around age 40 — but again, how “at risk” you are matters, so check in with your doctor about the best plan for you, Dr. Pruthi says. Also of note: People with dense breasts, which make mammograms harder to read, may also get additional screenings other than a mammogram, such as a breast ultrasound, Dr. Storniolo explains.