If you opt to do an official self-exam, The National Breast Cancer Foundation recommends using the pads of your three middle fingers to feel the entire breast, applying light, medium, and firm pressure. They recommend feeling each breast twice, once while standing and once while lying down. Then do a visual check in the mirror to take note of skin, shape, and size changes. (They have a more thorough tutorial on their site .) Since hormone changes during your period can make the breasts feel lumpier, Dr. Krim says monthly self-exams should be performed during the week after menstruation (or, if you don’t have periods, on the first of the month).