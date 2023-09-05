How Getting Breast Cancer In My 20s Changed My Relationship With My Body

Before treatment, I knew my hair was going to fall out and didn’t want to go through the trauma of seeing it on my pillow or on the floor. (I loved my natural hair.) So, early on, I went out and bought wigs. I’d never really been into them before, but I wanted to get an idea of what it was like to wear one before I actually had to. Then, I asked my brother to come over and shave all my hair off for me. It was very emotional, but I just thought, I’m going to wear this wig and it’s going to be okay, and the hair will grow back.