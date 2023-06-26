Cancer Is Not A ‘Battle’, So Let’s Stop With All The War Analogies

The problem with using these inherently violent and power-based battle metaphors to discuss experiences with disease is that they frame us as 'winners' and 'losers'. After commencing my treatment, I felt weak and sad, and far from a winner, despite my team assuring me that my treatment should be curative. But what about people who couldn’t be cured; whose bodies do not respond to treatment? Could they have done something better? Tried harder? When we frame cancer as something that can be fought on a level playing ground and beaten, we personify it into an enemy. Like it’s a bully waiting for you after school. That people who don’t win could have fought harder. It isn't something you sign up for or opt into, like a 30-day squat challenge or a bad habit that you want to overcome. The reality is that no one is a loser if their cancer can’t be cured, or if their chronic illness never goes into remission.