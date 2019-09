It's Official: We're Tossing Out Our Beaded Bags For A New Handbag Trend

These new age wristlets are quickly becoming our go-to — and for a lot more than just our tween-age collection of Lip Smackers. Bigger and better, bracelet bags not only hold our grown up must-haves (iPhones, debit cards, Boy Brow , etc.), but also lay right on your wrist in a super-comfortable way your heavy shoulder bags never did. And for those reasons and many more, they're catching on quickly. From the Instagram accounts you frequent for daily inspiration to the luxury retailers you go to for some much-needed #selflove, everyone who's anyone is buying or selling this new trend.