R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This September

September has always been a bit of a funny month. While some people can’t wait to pull on their fluffiest jumper and wrap up indoors, others are squeezing out the last of the sunny days in pursuit of an endless summer. Thankfully, in both of those scenarios, there is plenty of room to lose yourself in a book. Whether you are heading on a last minute holiday and need an easy beach read or want something to entertain yourself with while you drink your autumnal beverage in a coffee shop, the literary world has plenty of books heading to the shelves this September.
Last month, team R29 explored a selection of captivating titles, starting with Rachel Yoder’s Nightbitch. Following a young mum and her two-year-old toddler, the debut novel gained traction for its unique take on the transformative powers that isolation and domesticity can have on women. Other big hitters on our August reading list included The View Was Exhausting by Onjuli Datta and Mikaella Clements and The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak, both of which explored the idea of romance through very different lenses.
This month, the team are diving into a whole new set of page turners, including a crime drama that takes place on a London canal boat and a relationship drama set in Rome.
Click through the slideshow ahead to discover everything that the R29 team are reading this September...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission.