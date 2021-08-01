R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This August

With restrictions now at their most lax since March 2020, many people are spending the last month of summer running all over the country, from clubs to gigs to weddings. However, if you're taking things slow this August (or you like to read on your party bus), we're here to inform you that this month has a whole new selection of captivating books to keep you entertained.
Last month, Team R29 worked its way through a variety of thought-provoking reads, including Katherine Angel’s Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again, which explores what female desire and intimate relationships look like in the post #MeToo era. Other literary hits on the list included Caitlin Wahrer’s crime novel Damage and Emily Austin’s exploration of mortality, Everyone In This Room Will Someday Be Dead.
This month, the team is turning its attention to a host of new reads, exploring everything from shapeshifting women to war-torn countries. To take a peek at all the books we’re reading this August, click through the slideshow ahead...
