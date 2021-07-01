R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This July

Straight off the back of Hot Book Summer, we’re heading into July with a revitalised passion for reading. Having neglected our TBR lists over the last few months, Team R29 spent June working our way through the best new reads from in-demand authors including Lisa Taddeo, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Zakiya Dalila Harris.
If you're yet to explore our book bonanza, know that you are in for a treat, with lists covering everything from thrillers without female murder victims to stories centring around queer joy. For those in the Booktok sphere, we compiled a list of reads to match your internet aesthetic while also profiling helpful self-help books, memoirs and the best second-generation stories.
For a broader approach to choosing a title, there's our beach book guide to help you find an easy staycation read. Plus, our friends at Black Girls Book Club pulled together a list of groundbreaking books from Black female authors, meaning you have plenty to choose from when it comes to finding your 2021 holiday book.
And if you've already made your way through Hot Book Summer, you’ll be happy to know that Team R29 is getting stuck into a whole new set of books this month. From a darkly hilarious novel about the human connection to an intelligent exploration of the modern working world, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Click through the slideshow ahead to see everything we’re reading this July.
