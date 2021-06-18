7 Perfect Summer Reads You Can Complete On Holiday

Welcome to Hot Book Summer. From books about queer joy to snappy page turners you can read in a weekend, true crime books without the violence against women to Unbothered's picks of the best books written by Black women now, R29 has got your summer reading list sorted.
Your holiday probably looks a little different this year. Gone are the Greek beaches and Spanish tapas and in their place are prayers it won't rain and a yurt in the middle of Kent.
Still, that doesn't mean you don't need a holiday read; the kind of book you can pick up, stick your head in and emerge hours later, finished and happy, sunburned and satiated. When else do you get the time to sit and just read, if not on holiday?
Ahead, we've compiled a list of the best holiday reads to pack in your bag (or upload to your Kindle) to see you through your vaycay, no matter what the weather's saying.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.