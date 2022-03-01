R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This March

As much as we try to avoid it, British people can’t help but discuss the weather. Even on the most average of days, we use the skies to bridge conversations with strangers, pointing to the slightest change in temperature or cloud coverage. This means that when a real weather event comes around, the excitement is truly palpable. Case in point: the arrival of a series of innocuously named storms late last month. As one of the few non-political national events in recent memory, the British public have been dining out on stories of flying wheelie bins and destroyed garden sheds ever since.
Now that the initial buzz has waned, the lingering drizzle has us pondering what we'll do with our indoor downtime. The answer? Get lost in a sparkling new story. Like a wet play day at school, rainy weather calls for kicking back with a good book. Happily, this month sees plenty of enticing new reads join the slew of tantalising titles that have already made their way to shelves in 2022.
Last month Team R29 enjoyed the pleasures of rich personal tales including Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson and Brown Girls by Daphne Palasi Andreades. As we move into March, we're taking our literary interests to new places, with everything from a queer horror story to an exploration of race and identity.
To take a look at everything the R29 editors are reading this month, click through the slideshow ahead…
