R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This March

As much as we try to avoid it, British people can’t help but discuss the weather . Even on the most average of days, we use the skies to bridge conversations with strangers, pointing to the slightest change in temperature or cloud coverage. This means that when a real weather event comes around, the excitement is truly palpable. Case in point: the arrival of a series of innocuously named storms late last month. As one of the few non-political national events in recent memory, the British public have been dining out on stories of flying wheelie bins and destroyed garden sheds ever since.