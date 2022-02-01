If January passed you by in a flash, then you might be interested in making February your do-over month. We aren’t suggesting making another long list of impossible resolutions but instead circling back to a few of the easier tasks. Here at R29 HQ we’re making a promise to keep up with the flurry of new books coming to shelves in 2022.
Last month, Team R29 kicked things off with a whole host of interesting reads, including Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho, which discusses the richness of the Asian experience through a coming-of-age tale about two daughters. Other standout titles included To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara's dystopian follow-up to A Little Life which presents alternate versions of past and present realities, and The Raptures by Jan Carson, which takes place in a small Irish village beset by tragedy.
As we head into February, Valentine’s Day is giving us pause for thought with our reading material. Titles on love and dating are turning our heads, including Conversations on Love by Natasha Lunn and Love Marriage by Monica Ali. But if romance novels aren't what you’re after, there are plenty of other stories on offer, including a sci-fi novel about a fictional pandemic and a globetrotting tale of grief and identity.
To take a look at everything that Team R29 are reading this February, click through the slideshow ahead…
