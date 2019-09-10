Boho Passion Twists: The Clever Protective Hairstyle Blowing Up On Instagram

While boho passion twists are relatively low maintenance once done, installation may take a while, and Nardia suggests setting aside 4-5 hours. However, their longevity makes them well worth the wait. "Mine tend to stay put for 4-6 weeks and that’s because I follow a method of braiding and then twisting," says Nardia. Even better, she mentions that this hairstyle is suitable for all hair types from 3a to 4c.