These Protective Styles Will Take Hair Off Your To-Do List

When deciding on your next braided style , you have to set your priorities: Do you want a look that you can switch from a topknot to a ponytail to straight-down gorgeousness? Or, do you want a hands-off style that allows you to take off your scarf in the morning and go? If you're partial to the latter, then free-flowing styles like weaves box braids , and twists might be better saved for another time. But feed-in cornrows are equally cute and require half the work.