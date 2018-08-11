5 Protective Styles That Will Make Your Summer So Much Easier

After heatwaves, hot tube journeys and spontaneous lido visits, summer hair should be the last of your worries, however, naturalistas know that upkeep requires time and coins, too. In order to alleviate some of that stress, why not try a protective style to give you more time to enjoy the sunshine? No one wants to fuss around with a curling wand or treatment when it's this hot outside. The looks ahead will take care of that for you.
Beauty
I Dyed My Dark-Brown Hair Icy Blonde — & This Is What I Look Like...
It’s natural to go through phases with your hair. Some days we wake up and want to chop it all off and dye it red. Other days, we want knee-length cu