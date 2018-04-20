Temperatures will climb even further tomorrow in the #sunshine, with possibly 27 ºC being reached somewhere in SE England, which will make it the #warmestdayoftheyear so far...again! pic.twitter.com/RBgPggGEf0— Met Office (@metoffice) April 18, 2018
The sun is out in Britain. The nation flocks to parks to drink cans of fruity cider and get sunburn as is tradition. A man takes off his shirt in public as a display of dominance but looks like a pale ham mannequin, as is tradition. A 99 with a flake is £60.— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 18, 2018
How it feels leaving the house without a coat on #heatwave #WarmestDayOfTheYear ??⛱️ pic.twitter.com/mDdvE4t5eW— Xenia (@_XeniaKara_) April 19, 2018
We're still not quite sure how to handle this. Our big coat's in the car... just in case. #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/z2btjv0SIo— One2create (@One2create) April 19, 2018
Leaving the house in a t-shirt #heatwave pic.twitter.com/v3QkWQYtRL— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) April 18, 2018
When the weather is hot enough to wear a dress and your work colleagues look shocked that you actually have legs! ? #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/3JDbvBM7ug— Natalie Padar (@NataliePBTB) April 19, 2018
Me looking out the window at work #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/PNbxfEMZ4w— Declan Cashin-Chalamet-Porowski-B.Jordan (@Tweet_Dec) April 19, 2018
Nah it's totally fine that #WarmestDayOfTheYear is on a work day. LET ME OUT. pic.twitter.com/9KABRFkwS1— Alice Caldwell (@caldwelljunior) April 19, 2018
#WarmestDayOfTheYear and I'm sat in an office helping people make more money through their website! pic.twitter.com/AGedCSoRj1— Michael (@MikeSalesfire) April 19, 2018
This weather is obviously great but sweet lord almighty this HAY FEVER pic.twitter.com/4njdxQyA3Q— imogen (@forntonsmiff) April 18, 2018
Me rn #warmestdayofyear pic.twitter.com/ErKPS6Ym0I— Raspberry Kisses? (@annalabananax) April 19, 2018
I feel like every time #WarmestDayOfTheYear is trending in the UK we should get the day off. Not because it's warm, but because of the sheer panic in people's eyes. pic.twitter.com/1qvXTlkvj7— The Blues, Marie (@TheBluesMarie) April 19, 2018
News conference on the beach this morning - what’s not to like. @brightonargus pic.twitter.com/yNCzQ9MEIG— Andy Parkes (@ParkesTheEditor) April 19, 2018
Absolutely love the Sunshine ☀️ But it’s true.. Dare to leave a door or window open & it’s like suddenly being in a scene from ‘Bugs Life’??? #WarmestDayOfTheYear #sun #sunshine #ThursdayThought #ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMotivation #travel #quote #thursday #heatwave ??? pic.twitter.com/bVxJ5ZrDqS— Tina ❄️ (@Tinapeg2) April 19, 2018
#WarmestDayOfTheYear and my office is blasting air con. I WORE MY FANCY SUMMER TROUSERS FOR THIS?!?! MY TOES ARE GOING TO FUCKIN DROP OFF— Holly Postings (@hollypostings_) April 19, 2018
Why is #WarmestDayOfTheYear trending?! Of course it's the warmest day of the year. Every day for the foreseeable future has the potential to be the warmest day... because so far this year it has been WINTER.— Rachael Fisk (@ReallyVeryRach) April 19, 2018
Ahhh the #WarmestDayOfTheYear in Scotland... Currently me. ☀️❄️ pic.twitter.com/KSHZgkoiRe— Laura Boyd (@STVLaura) April 19, 2018
when you live in Scotland and #WarmestDayOfTheYear is just as warm as an average day everywhere else— Petal (@petallzy) April 19, 2018