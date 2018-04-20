Story from News

The Sun Is Out & Twitter's Reaction Is Priceless

Natalie Gil
Many of us have an extra little spring in our step today. Why?
Yep, you've guessed it. The sun has finally decided to appear, with the temperature set to be the hottest we've seen since last August in much of the UK. It was as high as 27C in London on Thursday and is expected to reach 25C on Friday and to continue into the weekend. This is unusual for April – considering it was still freezing just a couple of weeks ago – and this hasn't gone unnoticed on social media.
People are losing their minds over the so-called heatwave, with #WarmestDayOfTheYear trending on Twitter and people greeting the weather in typical British fashion: with humour.
We may put our winter coats away every spring, but it seems the novelty of being able to ditch them never wears off.
Many people are bummed that they'll be chained to their desks all day. We feel their pain.
Some complained about the hayfever triggered by the "pollen bomb" that has accompanied the weather.
And the inevitable sun-induced "glow", aka sheet of sweat, that not even powder can fix.
Some even called for a national day off.
But some companies do seem to have the right idea.
Most people online seem to welcome the sun, but others have a few gripes and, to be honest, they make valid points.
Not everyone has been able to join in the fun, however, with the temperature in Scotland lower (cooler than a respectable 20C in parts). Hey, at least they've got a sense of humour about it.
