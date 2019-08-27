This Trendy Hybrid Hair Colour Is Perfect For Brunettes This Autumn

Achieving beautiful, flattering hair colour in a salon is all about dimension — the blending of different tones together — which means that you may fall somewhere between blonde and brunette. That means that mastering this middle ground shade, also known as bronde, requires descriptors like "golden" or "caramel" to get what you want — and the newest hybrid is no different. Enter: ash brunette.
Sexier (and shinier) than it sounds, ash brunette is a pale brown, almost like a tan leather, with cool, sandy undertones. According to Chad Kenyon, celebrity colourist and Redken brand ambassador, it's a trend on the rise. "I love an ashy brunette for autumn," he tells us. "It's a subtle blend of light brown and cool blonde that looks rich on everyone who wears it."
Click ahead for a visual guide to ash brunette hair and consider bringing inspiration — the glossy, cool-girl tone that grabs you — to your upcoming appointment.