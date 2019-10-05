Black & White Pumpkins Are The Spooky-Chic Halloween Trend Of The Year

You may have been misinformed that there are only two types of Halloween-lovers in this world: those who opt for scary decorations and those who go for cute decor pieces. That, my friends, is fake news. There are many folks out there that like to be able to feature both spooky and chic decorations for the big October party. For that group, we suggest trying out the black and white painted pumpkin trend.
DIY your way to stylish and spine-chilling Halloween decor with a few simple components: black paint, white paint, a paintbrush, and of course, a pumpkin. Ahead, you'll find 10 different black and white pumpkin-decorating ideas that will get your creative juices flowing. With these adorable and eerie designs, you'll soon be able to show that you are Halloween fan who contains multitudes.