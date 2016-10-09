Who needs colour? Scandinavian culture is seeping left, right and centre into our everyday lives, and the simple, monochrome style of interior decor is no exception. Black and white are the easiest tones to base our home ideas on, they're clean, inoffensive and sidelined to trends.
Home envy has never been so real, with perfected surroundings popping up on our Instagram and Pinterest apps, and the real world around us therefore feeling a little lacklustre.
Although we're not promising by sticking to monochrome you'll end up with the perfect interior world, starting with a colourless palette is certainly the easiest place to start, and colour can edge in slowly in the form of artwork (affordable of course) and meaningful trinkets. Click on for ultimate inspiration, without so much of the colour.
