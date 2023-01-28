Why Do Men Hate ‘Birthday Makeup’ So Much? An Investigation

I wanted to contact some men who have publicly dragged this makeup on social media to find out why. While most declined to comment or left me on read for obvious reasons, a few agreed to chat, though they were keen to remain anonymous. Read into that what you will; I like to think they're embarrassed at being called out. "'Birthday makeup' is fine for a special occasion," said one, "but most guys prefer a natural look on the female they are dating." He then audaciously asserted: "At the end of the day, makeup has to come off and we want to enjoy what we have to look at."