Why Do Men Hate ‘Birthday Makeup’ So Much? An Investigation

Straight, cisgender men have been scrutinising women's appearances for centuries. But 'birthday makeup' is oddly specific. The hate stinks of misogyny and sexism, and makeup artist Tilly Doody-Henshaw agrees. "'Birthday makeup' is just makeup that you do on your birthday, which requires a little extra time and effort," she told me. And why not? Your birthday is one of the only days of the year when it is all about you, says Tilly. "It normally involves extra shimmer, a statement lip and amping up the contouring. These are all techniques that perhaps you wouldn't do every day." Unfortunately, continued Tilly, most things that women do for themselves, like enjoying the full glam of 'birthday makeup', can be threatening to men.