These Headphones Will Transform Your Workout

Music can actually enhance your workout, and studies have shown that the right music makes you work out harder and actually enjoy your exercise. Imagine exercising and not being annoyed by everything around you or attached to you — crazy concept, but stick with us here. There's no actual science to back up this hypothesis, but we think if your headphones are on-point, you can spend a little less time fiddling with your earbuds and a lot more time being inspired by Beyoncé to do the actual exercises that you hauled yourself to the gym to do.