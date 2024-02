The Best Valentine’s Day Sales For All Your Self-Love Needs

Love is in the air and there's nothing we love more than treating ourselves on Valentine's Day . And with a host of our favourite brands dropping some very tasty V-Day sales, it's just so easy to indulge in some self-love and buy ourselves a little somethin' somethin' on discount. We're talking up to 80% off sex toys, up to 70% off fashion, and up to 50% off Valentine's gifts from the likes of LELO Lovehoney , Charlotte Tilbury, ASOS and more. Even Emma Sleep R29's top rated mattress maker , is getting in on the V-Day game (it makes sense, we all know what you need a sturdy mattress for...).