The Best Valentine’s Day Sales For All Your Self-Love Needs

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
Love is in the air and there's nothing we love more than treating ourselves on Valentine's Day. And with a host of our favourite brands dropping some very tasty V-Day sales, it's just so easy to indulge in some self-love and buy ourselves a little somethin' somethin' on discount. We're talking up to 80% off sex toys, up to 70% off fashion, and up to 50% off Valentine's gifts from the likes of LELO, Lovehoney, Charlotte Tilbury, ASOS and more. Even Emma Sleep, R29's top rated mattress maker, is getting in on the V-Day game (it makes sense, we all know what you need a sturdy mattress for...).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Keep on reading to see only la crème de la crème of offerings for the most romantic day of the year.
Valentine's Day sex toys sales
For a limited time only, get up to 50% off all R29-reader-favourite vibrators at LELO, including brand bestseller and certified toe-curler: the SONA Cruise.
Just in time for the big day, get up to 50% off select best-selling vibrators and lingerie sets at Lovehoney (offer ends 14th February). Not sure where to start shopping? We've broken down our top sale picks, including the most powerful sex toy we've found now under £30, the iconic Lovehoney rose vibrator and a mega, 11-piece couple's sex toy kit down from £80 to £40.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The home of R29 favourite sex toy Liberty 2 and the Wave Shower Head is offering up to 50% for V-Day.
Using the promo code ZALOLOVE, get 15% off on all of ZALO's stylish, royalty-inspired sex toys. To note, the US brand shows prices in American Dollars but will ship to the UK with a fee (find out more about their shipping policies here).
For a limited time only, check the Boutique Bellesa every day leading up to V-Day to see a new surprise sale — whether it's £££ off a single sex toy or a sitewide discount.
Valentine's Day fashion sales
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
For a limited time and while stocks last, ASOS are offering up to a mega 80% off across their fashion and beauty sections.
For a limited time only, save up to 70% off bestselling stylish coats, sweaters, and more at Mango.
For a limited time, get an extra 30% off all already-on-sale fashion-forward styles from Lisa Says Gah's sale.
Valentine's Day beauty sales
From the 8th to 14th February Charlotte Tilbury will automatically add a free gift to orders of £80 or more: a mini Charlotte's Magic Cream and mini Charlotte's Magic Body Cream.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Score up to 25% off the at-home and pain-free IPL hair removal device (the Lumi) that won over R29 editors.
From perfume to skincare, LOOK FANTASTIC are offering up to 30% off big name brands like NARS, YSL Beauty, Marc Jacobs, Sol de Janeiro and Drunk Elephant.
Now through February 10th, get 25% off all body and fragrance at Korres.
Valentine's Day gifts & jewellery sales
Rachel Entwistle Jewellery is offering 15% off matching pieces, from rings to bracelets (applied automatically at checkout). They've also offered Refinery29 readers an exclusive 15% off across the entire site with the code REFINERY15 — these offers are not cumulative and both exclude solid gold jewellery.
For a limited time, get 20% off all gorgeously crafted jewelry at Common Era — no promo codes needed.
Valentine's Day homeware & furniture sales
In the market for a new mattress, bed frame or bedding set? You're in luck, Emma Sleep are offering up to 25% across much of their line up.