Hands down the best month of the year, May boasts two long weekends, which means more time to check out some of the UK's best beer gardens, restaurants, festivals, art exhibits and new releases.
Team Refinery29 has been pencilling a few things in the calendar – the Tate's Shape of Light exhibit is well worth a visit if you're a lover of photography – or if you're looking for some Insta-worthy photo opps, we recommend Sense of Space at Exchange Square, where you can immerse yourself in an infinity garden of cherry blossoms. For live music, there's BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend, where you can catch Florence + The Machine and Camila Cabello (among many others).
Click through to see the gigs, events, films and shows we're looking forward to in May...