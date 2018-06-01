Summer's in full swing, and June's shaping up to be the most musical month of the year. From festival season highlights Field Day and All Points East to tours from Shakira and Haim, there's something for everyone, whether you're looking for your indie fill or a pop princess.
This month has more to offer than just live music, though, with exhibitions putting great art front and centre. The V&A's much-anticipated Frida Kahlo show is opening soon, as well as more niche but no less powerful exhibitions on Juno Calypso and Windrush photography.
We've even got two of our own events happening this June, with the final of our skincare panel talks, Refinery29 Presents: Skin Deep, taking place at Shoreditch's The Hoxton Hotel, and #SheInspiresMe LIVE Feminist Festival in partnership with Women for Women International.
Click through to see the gigs, events, films and shows we're looking forward to in June...