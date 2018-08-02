R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For August

Ka-ching! We've got a bank holiday this month – how will you be spending it?
If you haven't decided what extra curricular cultural stuff you want to do this August, we've done the legwork for you.
For some dancing in the sunshine (don't forget your sunscreen), check out Notting Hill Carnival or Brighton Pride – with Britney Spears headlining. For festival lovers, we hope to see you at Wilderness, with Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille on the main stage, plus a panel by Refinery29 on digital activism.
Whatever you are in the mood for, we've chosen some of the movies, exhibitions and events in August to make the most of the final days of summer.
