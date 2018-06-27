But it's their hotly anticipated suncare range that has been making the most waves on social media. The good news? You can finally lay your hands on the collection from today.
Their retinoids, acids and antioxidant serums are adored by beauty editors, bloggers and dermatologists everywhere, so it was a total no-brainer for the brand to deliver on the SPF front – it is an all-year-round skincare essential, after all.
And after tens of teasers and hundreds of comments from skincare junkies asking if the products would ever become available, The Ordinary took to Instagram yesterday evening to announce the news:
"They’re here—on time and almost just in time for the winter sun," the brand wrote. "Our mineral Suncare has arrived in SPF 15 and 30. These formulations combine ultra-refined zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (no nanoparticles) with a bio-active antioxidant network, a bio-sugar hydration complex, skin-identical non-comedogenic lipids and a Tasmanian pepperberry rich in flavanones, anthocyanin and minerals."
In short, zinc oxide and titanium oxide are the main ingredients which work to form a barrier against UVB rays, which are traditionally associated with ageing of the skin, while flavanones provide antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors such as pollution. And the fact that the formulations are non-comedogenic means they're compatible for those with oily, acne-prone skin, as they are much less likely to clog pores. Sold.
Now, if you're an Ordinary obsessive, you'll know that we were promised five products in total, but you can breathe a sigh of relief, because the other three haven't been forgotten. The Mixed UV Filters SPF 50 + NMF, Invisible UV Filters SPF 35 with Antioxidants, and the Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 + Oil Control – all housed in the same squeezy tube instead of dropper bottles – are yet to become available to buy online, but we've been assured that they'll be landing within the next couple of weeks. Prices currently start at £7.90 on the Deciem website.
Of course, it wasn't long before fans of The Ordinary took to the comments section on Instagram to share their excitement, but they had questions, too. The main one being: "If the formulation is mineral, won't it leave behind a dreaded white cast?"
Always on hand with answers, Deciem replied: "Our formula has minimal cast unlike most commercial sunscreens that have a heavy white film look."
But what about the percentages of the titanium and zinc oxide?
"SPF 15 offers 9.76% zinc oxide and 3.74% titanium dioxide," Deciem wrote back. "SPF30 offers 14.03% zinc oxide and 5.44% titanium dioxide."
Clear that bathroom shelf, people.
