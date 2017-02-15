These Sports Bras Are Perfect For Larger Breasts

It's hard to overstate how important it is to be comfortable during your workouts — especially when it comes to your breasts. But those of us who're working with a little extra material up top have some extra challenges when finding the support we need.
For one thing, simply having large breasts — no matter your band size — can be associated with chronic pain. Those things are heavier than you realise, and holding them up all day with insufficient support (especially if you already have an existing back issue) puts extra strain on your muscles.
That means large-chested women have to pay even more attention to the amount of support we're getting from a sports bra. While smaller-chested friends may get away with running with the tiniest of straps, we have to break out our three-clasped contraptions for Saturday morning yoga. We laugh at the phrase "low-impact workout."
And, on top of all of that, there just isn't as much out there to choose from. But lucky for you, you've got us. Ahead, we're compiling all of our favourite sports bras for every activity (including brunch), with all of you especially #blessed ladies in mind.