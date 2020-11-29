These Are The Best Rural Towns To Relocate To

This year has been a game-changer for the way we think about work-life balance. With remote working becoming the new normal (and many of us hoping it stays that way), the idea of leaving London or another big city has never been more tempting.
With this in mind, it's interesting to check out a new study which names Guildford the best rural spot for a quieter way of life.
According to Compare My Move, the Surrey town has "the peace and quiet of a rural location", but also benefits from close proximity to the capital. In fact, the fastest trains to London will get you there in just over 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Another popular commuter town, St Albans in Hertfordshire, places second on the list. But like Guildford, there's kind of a catch. Both towns have an average house price of around £550,000, which is more than double the UK's overall average of £256,000.
Shere in Surrey places third on the list, but the house prices there are even more expensive: an eye-watering £767,000
The northern market town of Barnard Castle, which is located around 45 miles from Newcastle, is named the best rural town to relocate to from a cost perspective; the average house price there is £188,000.
Leamington Spa in Surrey, where the average house price is around £305,000, is the most affordable town in the top 10.
The list was compiled by taking six factors into account, including the average house price in each town, the average annual salary, and the number of restaurants there.
The town's rainfall each year, annual hours of sunlight and download speed – pretty vital when working from home – were also taken into consideration. Check out the top 10 below.
Commenting on the results, Dave Sayce of Compare My Move said: "It's easy to see why people are choosing a quiet life in the country as the UK is home to some of the world’s most beautiful rural towns and villages. However, relocating can come at a large cost, particularly with hidden fees, such as the cost of removals."
Advertisement
He added: “It’s not surprising to see the top rural destinations are near London, with the likes of Guildford and St Albans proving popular places for Londoners to escape to, whilst having the benefit of quick and easy transport links into the city.”