Life In The Slow Lane – What Leaving London Taught Me

The 18th-century writer Samuel Johnson once said, “When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life.” And as much as I hate to admit it, I was tired of life. I was fucking knackered, in fact. London had worn me down, hard, into the ground, leaving a thin trail of my former self smeared over her grimy pavements. Her spiky stiletto heel had crushed every last morsel of energy from my being, every last penny from my wallet and every last ounce of patience from my psyche. Pressure to succeed, to be skinny, to make money and have an amazing career while also always being the most fun person at the party rained down on me like a shit-storm. I found myself drowning in a sea of sweaty Tube rides, overpriced almond milk lattes and unread emails. My time was spent either desperately trying to forge a successful career, catching up on sleep or drinking enough alcohol in one night to kill a small child. Booze-fuelled weekends gave way to guilt-laden weeks and everything rushed past me at 1,000 miles per hour.