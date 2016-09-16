31 Ridiculously Cute Yoga Leggings That Actually Come In Plus Sizes

It's basically impossible to point to just one aspect of exercise and say it's the best part. There are the health benefits, obviously — the fact that your time at the gym is going to keep you safe from far-off concerns such as hardened arteries and arthritis is important, sure. And of course there's the good mood and better sleep and yada, yada. But if we had to choose just one benefit as the reason we truly like working out, we'd say this: that incredible feeling of release that comes at some point during almost every workout, when you go from feeling tired or crabby to just feeling good.



The problem: It's not always so easy to remember that magical feeling when you're tired or crabby (or both) and you just want to go home to Netflix. However, one thing that can help — and it doesn't make us any less hardcore for saying it — is having something both comfortable and cute to wear to the gym.



And we'd go so far as to say there is no more important workout wardrobe staple than the perfect pair (or three) of workout leggings. They're essential for any kind of exercise: yoga, cardio, strength training, you name it.



The top priority when shopping for workout leggings should be comfort, of course. But that isn't just about the fabric (although it definitely helps). These days, workout leggings may come with flat-locked seams that don't irritate your skin, mesh panels to keep you cool and dry in the right places, and extra-supportive waistbands to avoid sagging that interrupts your gym flow. Combined, these elements can make sure your next favourite pair looks great and works great, both which can truly make you feel great while you're moving.



Click through to see 31 of our favourite pairs of leggings that come in plus sizes, designed with all bodies in mind. These will definitely get you through yoga class — and then some.