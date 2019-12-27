Whether or not you know what a Jellicle cat is should not stop you from watching these movie musicals. The kind of musicals that will make you want to spontaneously break into song, sure, but also fall in love, dance in the rain, buy a rundown Grecian hotel, start a rock band, and do the can-can just like Harold Zidler's French girls.
This list is full of classics like West Side Story, Singin' In The Rain, and Sound of Music. But it also includes more than a few offbeat choices like a doo-wop musical about a people-eating plant and a rock opera about a gender non-conforming wannabe rock star.
The rest of the best includes modern-day musicals starring Emma Stone as a struggling actress, Lady Gaga as a yet to be discovered pop star and Meryl Streep as a hapless hotelier. Only in Hollywood, right?
If you're not sure which of these musicals are right for you, don't worry, we offered our pick for the best song. This way you can listen to the best part of the film's soundtrack before you officially press play.