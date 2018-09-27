Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born Should Be The Last

“In the new version, the Lady Gaga character has to struggle against the music industry trying to change who she is,” Malone said. “So, going from being very authentic and stripped down singer songwriter with a great voice, to being this manufactured pop singer. And that’s really interesting, and something we see a lot, especially with women. It’s especially fascinating because Lady Gaga herself is someone who is an enigma. It’s kind of like rediscovering who she is, watching this film, and that’s really appealing. It feels very much like that story is mirroring her own journey. And then when you see her in the hair and makeup when they’re trying to change who she is, it makes you also wonder about her, [and] how much people tried to change her when she first started.”